3 other ways Astros can spend Alex Bregman's money if he walks
The Astros have some tough tough choices to make with Alex Bregman set to hit free agency soon.
By Eric Cole
Extending both Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker should be the Astros' priority
Sometimes the easiest solution is the best one and in this case, the Astros have two players on their roster that would be very worthy investments with Bregman's cash in Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker. Both players have been extremely productive in Houston and both are also going to be very expensive to keep around.
Dana Brown has already made it clear that one of his goals is to try and extend both of these guys. Brown tried to extend both last offseason, but couldn't reach an agreement before the start of the season as the gap in negotiations was too large to overcome that quickly. The Valdez trade rumors over the last month or so do seem to indicate that the Astros are keeping their options open on these guys, but keeping them around does feel like one of the best uses of the savings that Alex Bregman hitting free agency would bring.
Valdez's situation is fluid at the moment, but if he has a good season, a deal in the realm of what Carlos Rodon got from the Yankees feels about right. As for Tucker, he was already predicted to be looking for a deal around nine years and $211 million before he went off at the plate in 2023, so he is going to be a harder and certainly more expensive sign.
That said, keeping both of those guys around simply has to be a priority for Houston. Valdez is among the better pitchers in baseball at the moment and Tucker is a perennial 30/30 threat with upside for even more than that. If the Astros truly want to try and keep this train rolling into the future, using Bregman's money to fund extending Valdez and Tucker seems like a good way to try to do just that.