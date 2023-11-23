3 moves the Astros need to make right after Thanksgiving
The Astros have some work to do ahead of the Winter Meetings.
By Eric Cole
It has been hard to peg the Houston Astros in terms of what they could do this offseason. The Astros absolutely have some roster spots they would like to upgrade heading into the 2024 season, but their payroll is looking awfully tight especially if owner Jim Crane is hellbent on staying below the luxury tax threshold. There is also the matter of the long-term futures of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Framber Valdez to consider.
If the Astros are not particularly active this offseason, they will still be in a good spot for 2024. However, if they want to be serious contenders for yet another World Series appearances, they have a few moves that they really need to make. Otherwise, there is a real risk that the Rangers will put some distance between the two teams in the division and would also give the Mariners a chance to make up ground as well.
Here are 3 moves the Astros really need to make ahead of the Winter Meetings
Thanksgiving is very often the calm before the storm that is free agency. We have seen a few moves across the league, but the marquee names haven't signed anywhere just yet. Much of that is due to the fact that the fates of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will determine the plans of the losers of those bidding wars. However, both of those guys are expected to sign pretty soon and it would really behoove the Astros to strike right after Thanksgiving to snag the guys they need before the market goes wild at the Winter Meetings.
Here are three moves that Houston really needs to make very, very soon.