3 moves the Astros can still make before 2024 spring training
The offseason is almost over, but there are still some moves that Houston could make.
By Eric Cole
Sign Eddie Rosario
While the Astros could head to spring training right now and call it a day when it comes offseason moves and be just fine, adding a left-handed outfield bat would be a nice touch. The issue is that the outfield market this offseason is decidedly lacking in, well, everything beyond Cody Bellinger, and the Astros aren't going to try and sign him unless Jim Crane's bank account gets hacked.
However, one fairly interesting option for the outfield that's still available is Eddie Rosario. After essentially carrying the Braves to the World Series in 2021, Rosario overcame some eye issues to be a reasonably productive player in 2023 before Atlanta decided to decline his $9 million option.
The fit here isn't perfect. Houston is reportedly looking at lefty outfielders who have speed. While Rosario's sprint speed is fine, he also isn't a speedster or much of a stolen base threat. He's also only coming off a mediocre year at the plate overall (.755 OPS with 21 homers) that was buoyed by a hot streak, and can be a bit of an adventure at times in the field.
For the right price, he would be a fine addition in a timeshare situation in left. If he's wanting to get paid and/or play every game, the Astros may be better off looking somewhere else, though.