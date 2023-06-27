3 Houston Astros whose Spring Training was a fluke, and 2 who were a preview
The Houston Astros have had a lot more movement from IL and AAA this year than years past, so more insight can be sought from spring training numbers.
Corey Julks, OF - Preview
The Houston Astros outfield has been waiting for awhile for the return of Michael Brantley, and Corey Julks has stepped up to the plate. Julks is not an eye-popping numbers guy, but he did show off his well-rounded approach at the plate. Julks hit .275 this spring with two home runs, 12 RBI, and a stolen base, which almost perfectly matches his performance this season. He is currently hitting .257 with six home runs, 26 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. He has been a solid defender, as fans saw on display this weekend in Los Angeles. Julks numbers definitely match up and he looks to be around a 20 home run, 30 stolen bases player who would be a servicable part of an outfield platoon.