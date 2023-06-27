3 Houston Astros whose Spring Training was a fluke, and 2 who were a preview
The Houston Astros have had a lot more movement from IL and AAA this year than years past, so more insight can be sought from spring training numbers.
Mauricio Dubón, UTL - fluke
The Houston Astros utility-knife this season, Mauricio Dubón has been a big surprise to the Astros fans. Dubón has had an uncharacteristic season. Dubón is a career .256 hitter, and the most home runs he had in a single season prior to this year was five.
You could argue either point--his spring training was par for the course, or that it was a fluke (as in not a good preview for this year). Dubón hit .209 with 2 RBI this spring and it seemed like it would be another low performing year for him. He has doing nothing short of surprising Major League Baseball this season with his production, which has him hitting .289 with three home runs, while driving in 16. You would have never predicted his start by looking at any of his stats, let alone his spring numbers.