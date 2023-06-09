3 Houston Astros roster holes that need to be addressed by the trade deadline
By Eric Treuden
The Astros should look to bring aboard a power bat.
In Michael Schwab's previous tweet about Bieber, he also said that the Astros have Miami Marlins DH/OF Jorge Soler atop their trade deadline wish list.
The Astros are currently below league-average in terms of how many total home runs their hitters are coming up with. Per Baseball Reference, "average" is 70 home runs and Houston's at 69. It's a close margin, but it still counts.
That the club is interested in acquiring Soler's services makes way too much sense on paper. With José Abreu and his sudden lack of power, there's a significant amount of pop missing from the everyday starting nine. Sure, there are some other players in the lineup that make up for it, but bringing a prolific power hitter like Soler aboard would do wonders for this team.
The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season but his contract does have a team option attached to it. In 59 games for the Marlins this season, he has 17 home runs and 36 RBI already, posting an .850 OPS and 129 OPS+, which are numbers he hasn't put up in a full season of games since back in 2019 when he hit 48 home runs with the Royals.
The only caveat to bringing Soler in is the fact that he can't play defense. He is a corner outfielder by trade but has had negative dWAR (Defensive Runs Above Replacement) in every single season he's been around the league, which would be 10 years. With Yordan Alvarez entrenched as the Astros' everyday designated hitter, at-bats may become hard to come by for the two sluggers.