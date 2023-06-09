3 Houston Astros roster holes that need to be addressed by the trade deadline
By Eric Treuden
At 36-27, the Houston Astros and their fans don't have too much to be unhappy about through the first few months of the 2023 regular season. While the division rival Texas Rangers are on a ridiculously hot streak, there's no reason the Astros should be upset with second place.
Through and through, this team has been firing on all cylinders this season. On offense, most of the returning members of the everyday lineup have picked up where they left off last season. This includes Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, who all are hitting above .250 with at least eight home runs each.
On the mound, the starting pitchers have been electric. For the majority of the year so far, each of Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr. and José Urquidy have been injured, so it's been up to Framber Vladez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and any warm body who knows how to pitch. Recently, it's been Brandon Bielak and Ronel Blanco stepping up and both have been turning in respectable performances. While it's been nice to see some of the youngsters step up, perhaps there is room for another starter to be brought aboard in the form of an outside addition.
Entering the day, the Astros possess the second best run differential in the American League at +60, trailing only the Rangers who are somehow at +154. Despite the fact that they trail Texas, don't think for a second that the club is out of it just yet. The general consencus around the league is that the Rangers are legit but also over-performing a bit, so patience will be key for the Astros as we all know their time is coming.
While things have been going smoothly for the club, things have not been perfect. As a matter of fact, there are a few roster holes that they will need to address in the coming month or so as we near the 2023 trade deadline.