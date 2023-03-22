3 former Houston Astros Players We Wish Still Played For the Team
We wish George Springer was still on the Astros
It's been a few years since George Springer patrolled center field on an everyday basis for the Astros. Now on the Toronto Blue Jays, he has become a heavily relied upon piece just as he once was in Houston. The 33-year-old is the Jays' leadoff hitter and is coming off of a season in which he made the fourth All-Star Game of his career.
A player like Springer requires very little introductions to Astros fans. He began his big league playing days here and spent the first seven seasons of his career in Houston.
Along the way, he hit 174 home runs with a .270 average across a total of 795 games. In that time, he had a 131 OPS+, meaning he was 31 percent above league-average during these years. Not to mention he also made three All-Star Games, won a World Series, earned two Silver Slugger Awards and even played all 162 games back in 2016, an increasingly rare feat in today's game.
With the injury to Brantley putting a dent in the starting outfield for the Astros, Springer would sure look nice playing out in the grass in his place. He can play all three spots out there but is going to become the Blue Jays' everyday right fielder this season thanks to their acquisitions of center field-capable players like Kevin Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho earlier in the offseason.
Instead, the Astros are set to roll with some combination of Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Kyle Tucker, Mauricio Dubon and whoever else is capable of playing passable defense in the outfield.