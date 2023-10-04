3 Concerns Astros fans have prior to the ALDS
The Astros have a lot of hope but some serious concerns get in the way
Concern #1 Dusty Baker
The biggest concern was referenced some in the last concern but it is the decision making that Dusty Baker engages in. Baker has had a multitude of questionable moves this season and in the playoffs those decisions can multiply their effect in an instant.
Baker has a ton of postseason experience which should give the Astros an advantage but recently he had brought questions about what game decisions he makes, and on a regular basis. Looking back at the Astros World Series victory last year, the players really made the victory happen and Baker didn’t get in the way, although he was very close to it.
Imagine how Baker has played and positioned players this season playing out in Philadelphia last October. Would you have the iconic Chas McCormick “the catch” moment that we all loved so much last season as he saved the game for the Astros? I don’t think so, Dubon would not have made such a catch.
We will see what his first few lineups look like when the Astros start their series, but I can almost guarantee there will be a few positions fans will disagree with. Will Baker be a roadblock this October or a catalyst? I expect the roadblock will become a reality, but time will tell.