3 Concerns Astros fans have prior to the ALDS
The Astros have a lot of hope but some serious concerns get in the way
The Houston Astros took the reins of the American League West the last game of the season and their playoff bracket completely changed. Although there are a lot of advantages the Astros have as a perennial playoff team with veteran leaders, there are questions. This years team is different than years past and has had a very inconsistent season.
Since the Astros just took over as the American League West champions, they have some good momentum. Doubters thought they might not even make the postseason, let alone become the AL West champions but as Alex Bregman said in his post game celebration speech
“A lot of people were wondering what it would be like if the 'stros didn’t win the division…I guess we’ll never know”
The confidence this team shows is like none other and they keep grinding without a care as to what the pundits are saying. The concerns are real however, as the Astros are no where close to their typical win total, but is that a factor of concern or are there others, let’s take a look.