3 clear Texas Rangers weaknesses Astros can exploit in 2024
This year's version of the Texas Rangers has several flaws.
By Drew Koch
There's so much uncertainty in the Rangers starting rotation
If Nathan Eovaldi is your ace, you've got a problem. That's what the Rangers are dealing with at the moment. While Eovaldi has a solid track record, he's not a high-strikeout pitcher. Jon Gray, the Rangers' No. 2 starter to begin the season, is in the same boat. Gray is a middle-of-the-rotation starter that Texas will be relying on to be a frontline pitcher for the better part of three months.
Those injuries that were mentioned earlier (Scherzer, deGrom, and Mahle) are intertwined with the Rangers rotation, but there's uncertainty beyond those three hurlers as well. Not only is Scherzer injured, he's also 39 years old.
Astros fans have already seen these lingering injury issues creep in with their star pitcher Justin Verlander. Relying on aging stars who are no longer in their prime is a strategy, though it's not always a successful one. Thankfully Houston has the likes of Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, and Hunter Brown to offset Verlander's absence.
The Rangers will attempt to stay atop the AL West with the trio of Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning, and Cody Bradford filling out the rotation. Former top draft picks Cole Winn, Jack Leiter, and Kumar Rocker aren't ready to contribute at the big league level.
If the Rangers don't improve their starting rotation, then Houston has a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the defending World Champions before Scherzer, deGrom, and Mahle return to the mound.