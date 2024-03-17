3 clear Texas Rangers weaknesses Astros can exploit in 2024
This year's version of the Texas Rangers has several flaws.
By Drew Koch
That other baseball team who plays in Texas may have won the World Series last year, but don't take that to mean that this year's Rangers team is ready to repeat as champions. Don't forget, that hasn't happened in over 20 years.
Yes, the Texas Rangers won their first-ever World Series title in 2023, but the Houston Astros are in much better position heading into the upcoming season and will still be the team to beat in the AL West.
The Rangers have endured some difficulties from their last game in 2023 until now. What are some weakness that this year's Rangers team has, and how can the Astros exploit those heading into the 2024 season?
The Rangers have a multitude of injuries
Every team deals with injuries; it's just part of the game. The New York Yankees will be waiting for a few months before their ace Gerrit Cole returns to the mound after undergoing an MRI on his right elbow. But the Rangers will be without three of their starters to begin their title defense in 2024.
Max Scherzer will be out of action to begin the season. The three-time Cy Young Award-winner and future Hall of Famer underwent herniated disc surgery and will miss several months of action. Scherzer isn't expected back until June or July.
Jacob deGrom is not well either. Astros fans could probably clip the previous sentence and use it again sometime later this year. deGrom is attempting to return from Tommy John surgery. The Rangers don't expect deGrom to return to the mound until August. Knowing deGrom's injury history makes even that date seem optimistic.
The Rangers will also be without Tyler Mahle until sometime later this summer. Texas inked the former Minnesota Twins hurler to a two-year deal knowing he was still recovering from Tommy John surgery as well.
It's a bold strategy to assume that the top of your rotation is reliant upon the full recovery and return to form of three injured pitchers. Corey Seager also hasn't seen the field this spring following a sports hernia, Josh Jung has been slowed by a calf injury, and Nathaniel Lowe will miss at least a month with an oblique strain. The Rangers are wounded, and the season hasn't even started.