3 Changes We'd Already Make to the Houston Astros
Commit to Chas McCormick
In only four games, Chas McCormick has already racked up a 0.3bWAR. He’s 4-14 with one home run, one double, three walks, three stolen bases and three RBI.
Jake Meyers has two singles this season, and while a dreadfully small sample size, has a -6.8 launch angle. He continues to just bash balls into the ground off the bat. Additionally, teams continue to disrespect Jake’s arm.
Chas was the starting center fielder for the World Champs. It’s time Dusty act like it and play Chas everyday. Meyers can be a backup outfielder that brings great speed and a plus glove while Chas takes the lion’s share of the workload.
Chas isn’t going to sustain a 1.016 OPS all year, but he deserves to start in center (or left in the case of injury) 140+ times this season.