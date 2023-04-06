3 Changes We'd Already Make to the Houston Astros
2) Rearrange the batting order
The Astros two most impactful bats this year have unsurprisingly been Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. Yordan is hitting .348 with two home rubs and 10 RBI. Tucker is hitting .333 with three home runs, eight RBI and a 1.217 OPS.
Dusty likes to split them in the order so an opposing manager is less inclined to go to a lefty against them, but each have proven they can handle left handed relievers with no issues. Kyle Tucker is far too good to be getting the fifth-most at-bats over the course of the season.
It’s a small nitpick, but Kyle Tucker should bat third, Yordan fourth and José Abreu should bat fifth.