3 buy low trade candidates for the Astros this offseason
The Astros have gotten more than their money's worth on buy low trade candidates over the years. Let's look at three that could end up in Houston this off-season.
By Alec Brown
#3 Adam Cimber
From 2018-2022, Adam Cimber was a walk/hard-contact limiting groundball pitcher that posted a 3.20 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.
In 2023, Cimber imploded. The submariner spent most of the season on the 60-day IL, but posted a 7.40 ERA from March-June. June in particular was unkind to Cimber, as he allowed 10 earned runs in only 5.2 innings.
While he wasn't the wipeout reliever he had been previously, Cimber had a respectable 4.20 ERA across his first 16 appearances.
He threw his four-seamer more than ever this year, and it got crushed. Opponents hit .382 on his four-seamer, and it was worth a run value of -6. While his slider also uncharacteristically got hit hard, if Cimber went back to the pitcher of old and threw his sinker (run value of 6 in 2023) more than his four-seam, he's the epitome of a low-risk, high reward move.
With the Astros needing to rebuild their bullpen, an low-cost arm like Cimber could be a great way to do it.