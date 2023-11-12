3 buy low trade candidates for the Astros this offseason
The Astros have gotten more than their money's worth on buy low trade candidates over the years. Let's look at three that could end up in Houston this off-season.
By Alec Brown
#2 Brady Singer
Brady Singer was once a top-100 prospect for the Royals, but he's just never been able to put it together with consistency. His 2020 and 2022 seasons showed the promise he once had, but 2021 and 2023 were nightmares for the young arm.
Singer finished this season with a 5.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP, nearly 2.5 earned runs per game more than his 2022 ERA (3.23).
His sinker was hit hard, recording a -12 run value. Last year his sinker had a run value of 4, but 2021 had a -11 run value. His year-to-year fluctuation is staggering.
Even this year his monthly splits were wildly different. In nine starts in March/April and September/October, Singer posted an absurd 8.61 ERA. From May to August, his ERA was a much more palatable 4.24.
A move from a franchise as disfunctional and inept at developing talent like Kansas City to a baseball development powerhouse like the Astros could be all he needs. He's only 23 and would come with three years of team control. He's a perfect buy-low candidate for a Royals team desperately needing big league ready talent (Jake Meyers, Corey Julks, etc.).