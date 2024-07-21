3 Astros who aren't as safe as they think with trade deadline approaching
By Eric Cole
The 2024 trade deadline is gearing to be a busy one for the Houston Astros. After a torrid stretch to end the first half, the Astros overcame their dreadful start to the season to reach a point where being buyers at the deadline actually makes sense. As to what their best moves could be? Well, that is a more difficult puzzle to solve.
Houston has a pretty obvious rotation need, given all of the injuries the Astros are dealing with, but the number of desirable options on the trade market is lacking. Adding bullpen help is a prerequisite for most contenders, including the Astros, and there is a reasonable case for upgrades at first base and the outfield as well.
With all of those potential moving parts, that means there are going to be players currently on the Astros' big league roster whose jobs are far from secure. Here are some of the Astros who could be on the outside looking in after the trade deadline.
Spencer Arrighetti
This one may seem like a bit of a reach, given the state of the Astros' rotation. Houston already lost Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier to season-ending injuries this year, and we still don't know exactly how long Justin Verlander will be out. However, there are scenarios where Spencer Arrighetti finds himself back in the minors (or even with a new team) after the dust settles.
Arrighetti's problem is that he both has minor league options and has been very mediocre at best in the big leagues this year with a 5.63 ERA in the first half. If we are being honest, the only reason he has stayed up this long is because the Astros haven't really had another choice. However, if both Verlander and Jake Bloss can come back and pitch well (with Luis Garcia being an added bonus) AND Houston adds a starting pitcher or two at the deadline, Arrighetti is the logical choice to get sent down or even be included in a trade package.
Jon Singleton
It would be pretty brutal for Singleton to find himself without an everyday spot in Houston's lineup. Ever since the Astros cut bait with Jose Abreu, Singleton has been great at the plate and helped give the team a much needed boost. However, Singleton's spot on Houston's roster may be the most precarious of them all.
The Astros have certainly enjoyed Singleton's recent run of success, but the fact remains that he doesn't have a track record of maintaining that production over a long period, and there may be strictly better options out there, even if he still plays pretty well. Astros beat writers are already floating a potential trade with the Rays for either Isaac Paredes or Yandy Diaz, and the team has openly flirted with trading for Pete Alonso. That doesn't sound like a team that believes in Singleton long-term.
Chas McCormick
We hope all of you find something to love as much as the Astros love giving Chas McCormick unjustified playing time. Since returning from the Injured List in late May after a hamstring injury, McCormick is slashing .174/.209/.326 while starting 25 games across that span. If you are wondering why Houston still refuses to give meaningful playing time to Joey Loperfido, you can circle McCormick's name in red ink.
However, Houston's stubbornness with regards to playing McCormick has to have a limit, and the trade deadline is the natural point for a change to be made. If the Astros find a team that thinks McCormick could turn back into the 2023 version of himself instantaneously, trading him makes a ton of sense. Houston could also just ... opt to actually start playing their best lineup everyday, which would include Loperfido or may even Jacob Melton over McCormick at this point.
In any event, McCormick being an offensive black hole is reaching a breaking point, and around the trade deadline could be the point where we finally see a change.