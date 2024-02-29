3 Astros spring training overreactions after first week of action
By Eric Cole
Spencer Arrighetti is a shoo-in for the Opening Day starting rotation
Spencer Arrighetti's emergence down at spring training has been a fun story for the Astros. Arrighetti has impressed teammates and coaches with both his stuff and how he's carried himself in camp. For a young pitcher, that alone is a huge win.
However, when Arrighetti threw a pair of scoreless innings in his first spring training start, some were quick to start proclaiming that he was destined to make the Opening Day rotation. That may very well end up happening, especially if Verlander or JP France aren't ready to go to start the season, but fans may want to pump the brakes on Arrighetti at least for a while longer.
The true test for Arrighetti is when he has to face a lineup a couple of times. If he can still get guys swinging and missing after they get a look at what he has to offer a time or two, then sure ... start buying Arrighetti jerseys. Houston could certainly use some starting depth and he does have some real upside.
Ultimately, it is just one short appearance and some nice early reviews. Arrighetti is going to have to prove that he can command his stuff beyond 30-40 pitches and still get results to earn a rotation spot. That said, he is definitely off to a strong start.