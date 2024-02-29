3 Astros spring training overreactions after first week of action
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros have gotten past the opening week of spring training in largely uneventful fashion, but that hasn't stopped fans from trying to make mountains out of mole hills. The early portion of spring training is always fun because players no one has heard of have one good game and all of a sudden fans demand that they take the job of an established veteran. It's a tale as old as time.
There hasn't been anything too crazy in terms of storylines from Astros' camp just yet. No pitcher showed up throwing 100 MPH all of a sudden, nor is there a position player who's absolutely raking and wasn't on anybody's radar a couple of weeks ago. These things do happen from time to time, but Houston's spring training has gone pretty much as expected.
That said, there are still a few things that have stood out as overreactions to small sample sizes and early spring precaution that have gotten Astros fans in their feelings.
Justin Verlander's injury issues are a death knell
This one is honestly very close to just being an accurate observation as concerns over Justin Verlander's age and long-term durability were present from the day the Astros got him back at the trade deadline last year. With the news Verlander came into camp dealing with shoulder issues that put him behind in his pre-season ramp up, fans were understandably concerned.
That said, there is no need to hit the panic button just yet. So far, it does not appear that Verlander's shoulder has given him any problems in camp and his recent workouts and bullpens have not shown any cause for concern. There is a realistic chance that he may have to wait a bit past Opening Day to make his 2024 debut, but that feels more like taking precautionary measures with an older and very well-paid pitcher than indicative of a larger problem on the Astros' hands.
However, if Verlander experiences anymore issues as he tries to build back up, then everyone has the right to start getting worried because that could lead to a significant IL stint, which is the last thing the Astros need.