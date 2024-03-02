3 Astros players we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we will wish stayed
There are definitely some pros and cons to some of the Astros' losses this offseason.
By Eric Cole
Ryne Stanek's inconsistency is not what the Astros needed anymore
Ryne Stanek is the one regularly used bullpen option from 2023 that Houston should be glad to move on from. It certainly didn't seem like that was going to be the case when Stanek dropped a 1.12 ERA in 59 appearances in 2022, but times changed and it was a reminder of just how volatile bullpen arms can be.
Stanek's fundamental problem is that he can be wildly inconsistent. One appearance, he will look like he is actually unhittable. The next night, he can't find the strike zone, and when he does, he gets pummeled by opposing hitters. Issues with walks and the long ball have popped up in his career over and over again, and while he is a very talented arm, getting a more steady reliever in his place is going to be a welcome sight in 2024.