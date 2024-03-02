3 Astros players we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we will wish stayed
There are definitely some pros and cons to some of the Astros' losses this offseason.
By Eric Cole
The Astros losing Phil Maton could prove to be painful in 2024
The Astros' bullpen has been a hot topic of conversation this offseason, as it is the one section of Houston's roster that did take a beating from free agent departures. Signing Josh Hader took a good bit of the sting out of those departures, but Houston is still really going to miss what Phil Maton gave the Astros during his tenure.
With Maton ultimately signing with the Rays this offseason, Houston is losing a guy that was as steady as they come. He was a lock to give them 65+ appearances a year with around a mid-3.00 ERA while missing bats. His stuff wasn't going to get featured by Pitching Ninja very often, but the guy just did his job very well every single season and gave the Astros valuable and ample innings out of the bullpen. Given that the Astros are now having to figure out how to cover all of the relief innings they lost this offseason down at camp, Maton will be sorely missed.