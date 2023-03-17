3 Astros contracts We Were Happy to See End, And 2 We're Still Eager to See Expire
A contract we're ready to see expire No. 1: Mauricio Dubón
Dubón, 28, appeared in a career-high 104 games last year between the Giants and Astros. He was acquired by Houston for catcher Michael Papierski in May and immediately began to show off his smooth defensive talents, but his bat never caught up.
Long known as a swiss army knife type of player who can line up at virtually any position on the diamond, Dubón made appearances at second and shortstop as well as all three spots in the outfield grass.
However, his bat was atrocious. In 83 games as an Astro, Dubón notched 41 hits with only 11 of them being for extra bases. His speed on the bases was never properly utilized either, which led to him stealing two bags but being caught three times.
In virtually every offensive category, his numbers began to dip dramatically once he received more consistent playing time. Now that all is said and done, he posted a ghastly OPS+ of just 56 in Houston, meaning he was 44 percent below league-average at the plate. Go ahead and let that one sink in.