3 Astros contracts We Were Happy to See End, And 2 We're Still Eager to See Expire
Contract we're happy to have off the books No. 2: Aledmys Díaz
Díaz is another player that served his purpose over the years as a member of the Houston Astros. The now-32-year-old signed a surpising two-year, $14.5M contract with the cellar-dwelling Oakland Athletics earlier in the offseason.
His four-year stint in Houston saw him function primarily as a backup infielder at all four positions as well as the backup left fielder for the club in 2021 and 2022.
Díaz has never been one to blow anyone away with his bat or glove, but he can play passable defense all over the diamond and is usually an annual lock to hit double-digit home run totals.
His best season as an Astro came in 2019, his first with the club. In 69 games, he hit nine home runs and drove in 40 while drawing a ton of walks, keeping strikeouts down and posting an OPS+ of 114, the best mark he's had since his rookie season in 2016.
Díaz made just over $12M in Houston and earned a fairly significant raise from Oakland. Fans of the Astros should be happy that he was not brought back for this much money because, frankly, he's not worth it.
The presence of David Hensley on the big league roster should make the loss of Díaz that much easier to handle for Houston. The 26-year-old played in only 16 games in The Show last year, but hit .345 while playing four different positions around the diamond for the club.