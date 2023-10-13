2023 Astros ALCS Bound: 15 Interesting Astros Facts You Might Not Know
Over 20,000 players and 140 years of action in Major League Baseball history, and the Astros are just the second team to go to seven championship series in consecutive seasons.
By Paul Conlon
4) Jose Altuve is fourth in playoff hits
Jose Altuve now sits alone in fourth place for total hits in playoff games. Against the Twins, his five hits in the series moved him past the likes of Jorge Posada. If by chance Altuve notches ten more hits this postseason, he will tie Manny Ramírez for third on the all-time list.
5) Altuve is also top 10 in playoff appearances
Jose Altuve has now played in more playoff games than any other Astro. As a matter of fact, he is now ranked ninth all-time in playoff games with 96 under his belt.
6) Altuve third in postseason runs scored
Altuve sits in third place all-time in postseason runs scored. If he scores four more runs this postseason he will pass Bernie Williams and become second all-time to Derek Jeter.
7) Altuve eighth in postseason RBIs
With Altuve’s homer in game one of the ALDS against the Twins, the second baseman moves into eighth place all-time with 50 career postseason RBIs. And of all players—he is neck and neck with Alex Bregman, whose 49 RBIs also ranks in the top-ten in MLB postseason history.