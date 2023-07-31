2 Astros trade rumors we hope are true, 1 we hope doesn't happen
Let's take a look at the best and worst trade rumors surrounding the Houston Astros ahead of the trade deadline.
By Eric Cole
The Astros sitting out the starting pitching market would be a big mistake
This is a more of a nebulous Astros rumor than you would expect, but it is still critically important to talk about. There is no denying that this is a seller's market at the trade deadline as there is a decided lack of quality players available thanks to so many teams technically being in playoff contention right now. Prices are high and it is going to be tough to make the upgrades a team wants to make.
However, Dana Brown took it a step further yesterday when he suggested that the dynamics of this trade market are so rough that the Astros are no longer in the market for a starting pitcher($). While Brown's frustrations regarding current supply and demand and their impacts on price tags are understandable, the Astros simply can't afford to not add a rotation arm.
With all of the injuries the Astros have endured in their rotation this season, Houston's rotation depth has been sorely tested and they don't have a ton of help coming soon in the minor leagues on the mound. Houston has made it work with Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown leading the charge, but they have no margin for error/injury in the second half even if Jose Urquidy returns soon and throws well.
Houston needs to add another rotation arm even if it is just a depth guy to eat some innings every fifth day. The best guess here is that Brown was executing some gamesmanship in his comments and sending a message to other teams that he wasn't going to be bullied into paying unreasonable prices. That being said, if the deadline passes and the Astros fail to add a starter, it will be a very risky play and a missed opportunity.