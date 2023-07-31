2 Astros trade rumors we hope are true, 1 we hope doesn't happen
Let's take a look at the best and worst trade rumors surrounding the Houston Astros ahead of the trade deadline.
By Eric Cole
The trade deadline is coming up fast and with that comes a whole lot of speculation as to what the Houston Astros are going to do. While the Astros are in a strong position right now given that they are just one game back of the Rangers and currently locked into a wild card spot, Texas as well as the Angels are pulling out all of the stops at the deadline this year.
Given what we are seeing, the AL West is setting up to be an absolute bloodbath in the second half with three legitimately very good teams duking it out until the end. Houston's roster has a lot going for it and Dana Brown already beefed up the bullpen by landing Kendall Graveman in a trade a couple days ago, but they could really use another starter, a bat of some sort, and more bullpen depth is always good.
Here are 2 Astros trade rumors we hope come true and 1 we hope isn't true at all
Coming from an Atlanta Braves front office that is notorious for playing things close to the vest, Dana Brown knows the value of keeping his specific plans tight-lipped and the information that comes out controlled. Brown has talked in generalities at length, sure, but there haven't been a ton of specific rumors linking them to players over the last month or so.
However, a few snippets have come out here and there. Some of them are almost certainly nonsense that aren't based on actual reporting, but others seem to have kernels of truth to them and are worth delving into a bit.
Let's take a look at two Astros rumors that we hope will come true and one we definitely hope doesn't.