10 Bold Predictions for the Astros Regular Season
#4 Astros win at least 101 games
The Astros have won at least 100 games in four of the last five full seasons. They do have some health concerns to start the season, but I think they'll win at least 101 games. They're talented enough to do it, but it's also an attainable number that would mean a great deal to their beloved manager.
With 101 wins, Baker jumps from ninth to tied for sixth on the all time wins list for a manager. This could very well be his last year managing before riding off into the sunset, so he likely wouldn't climb any higher, but in the same way the Astros players so badly wanted to win one for Dusty last season, don't be surprised if they're motivated to send him out on top in 2023.