10 Bold Predictions for the Astros Regular Season
6 of 10
#5 Kyle Tucker joins the 30/30 club
We've spent the last couple of years talking about Kyle Tucker as a 30/30 candidate, and 2023 is the year he officially becomes a member of the club. King Tuck has hit 30 home runs each of the last two seasons, and has stolen 14 and 25 bags respectively.
He's not a crazy burner, but he's got 53 steals to only eight caught stealing in his career. With the bigger bases and new rules limiting pickoff attempts, Tucker may steal 35-40 bags. Heck, he may even get into 40/40 territory.
Assuming health, 30/30 feels like a lock.