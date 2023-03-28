10 Bold Predictions for the Astros Regular Season
#6 Corey Julks and Justin Dirden both contribute this season
Corey Julks and Justin Dirden do not currently occupy a spot on the 40-man roster, but both are more than deserving. With Jose Altuve headed for the 60-day IL, at least one roster spot will open. Don't be surprised if one makes the Opening Day roster with Uncle Mike out and the other comes up later in the year.
If you can hit, you'll play, and both of these players can hit.
Julks hit 31 home runs for Sugar Land last season, posting a 270 average with an .854 OPS. He followed that by going deep twice this Spring with an .868 OPS.
Dirden had arguably the best spring of any Astro, batting ,324 with a 1.043 OPS and great outfield defense. Through two minor league seasons, Dirden is batting .291 with a .939 OPS.
Both will get a shot this year at solidifying themselves, and both will continue to do what they have always done: crush baseballs.