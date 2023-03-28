10 Bold Predictions for the Astros Regular Season
#7 Alex Bregman records an .OPS over .900
Alex Bregman was one of the best hitters in the game from 2018-2019, hitting .291 with 72 home runs and a .970 OPS. Injuries impacted his mechanics and he scuffled a bit for 2020 and 2021, but he rebounded nicely in 2022.
Unless the juiced baseballs return from 2019, he may not approach the 40 home run threshold again, but his eye remains elite, he actually should benefit quite a bit as a pull-heavy hitter with the new shift restrictions, and most of all, he's healthy and mechanically sound.
90+ walks and 40+ doubles aren't out of the question for Bregman, and expect more singles to add up with the shift restrictions as well.