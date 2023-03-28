10 Bold Predictions for the Astros Regular Season
3 of 10
#8 Ronel Blanco establishes himself as a rotation stalwart
Ronel Blanco has been one of many Astros prospects to make a huge impact in the spring. He has built on his dominant showing in the Dominican Winter League, making a name for himself as a player to watch in Houston.
He has pitched in six games this spring, making two starts. In 14 innings of work, he's allowed only one run on a solo shot.
Dana Brown has spoken at length about his desire to see Blanco stretched out. With LMJ missing time and a young rotation that hasn't proven durable over the long haul (with the exception of Framber), don't be surprised if Blanco makes some spot starts and seizes the opportunity. He could easily become a staple of the rotation moving forward.