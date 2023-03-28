10 Bold Predictions for the Astros Regular Season
2 of 10
#9 Hunter Brown fluctuates between starter and reliever
The Astros top-prospect has a bright future ahead of him, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him alternate roles this season. While there is much hope for him moving forward, expectations that Brown will replace JV seamlessly should probably be cooled.
He at times has shown control issues. Additionally, once Lance McCullers returns, it wouldn't be surprising if he came out of the bullpen for a bit just to keep his total innings down, as he has never thrown more than 106 in a season.
The Astros still posses a very deep rotation, and at times Dusty Baker has tag-teamed starters to keep innings low and has utilized an arm like Cristian Javier in a swiss-army-knife role. If Brown does move to the pen, no need to panic. Because