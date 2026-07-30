Ousted Cubs pitcher with Yankees ties could be a clear buy-low candidate for Astros

As has become a theme for the Houston Astros this time of year, they will be forced to juggle needs at the trade deadline. The trade of Lance McCullers Jr. did free up space for Houston to make moves at the deadline while staying under the luxury tax, but not to the extent that they may be able to add both a left-handed hitting outfielder and an upgrade for their rotation.

If history is any indication, the Astros may seek to offensive upgrades at the deadline. Last summer, the Astros had a need for a starting pitcher, but all of their moves were geared toward balancing out the starting lineup. If Dana Brown goes that route once again, a buy-low veteran is suddenly available for the Astros to take a flier on.

In the final year of four-year contract, Jameson Taillon was just designated for assignment by the Cubs. The Cubs have had a need for pitching since April, so the fact they cut Taillon loose should be an indicator of just how bad he has been this season. Just to get that out of the way, Taillon had an ERA of 5.92 through 76 innings pitched, and an astonishing 25 home runs allowed.

To be clear, Taillon has never had the impression of an ace, but in his previous seasons with the Cubs, and multi-year run with the New York Yankees, he's been the definition of a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Jameson Taillon's fit with the Astros makes too much sense to ignore

Given that reputation, once Taillon clears waivers, it would seem likely that there will be a team that's going to take a chance on him. The hope being that a change-of-scenery allows him to return to form, and offer more leash than he would have had with the Cubs.

There's a case to be made that the Astros are one of the better teams for Taillon to consider. To be clear, Taillon shouldn't be viewed as the primary upgrade for the rotation, but there's multiple moves that are needed in order for the Astros' rotation to be fixed.

Even if Houston has the space to trade for a bat and a rental starting pitcher, there's still going to be a need for another starting pitcher. Outside of Hunter Brown and Pete Lambert, no other current Astros' starting pitcher is promised another start. Through that lens, a gamble on Taillon's track record makes sense. Not to mention, Taillon is less than a year removed from winning two elimination games with the Cubs in the playoffs.