One bold prediction for the Astros heading into Opening Day that fans will love

With Opening Day mere days away, now is the time when basically anyone with a pulse share there there predictions and takes on the Houston Astros for 2026. Most are either so safe that they are predictions that aren't worth making or are so outlandish that they almost read as satire. It is a difficult tight rope to walk, but there does seem to be room for a bold (but not crazy) prediction when it comes to arguably the biggest acquisition the Astros made this past offseason.

While Mike Burrows has been getting most of the plaudits lately, Tatsuya Imai still has a very strong claim to being the most important move the Astros made before the 2026 season. Not only did signing show that Houston can compete in what is an increasingly critical market when it comes to talent, but he was also one of the better starting pitchers available who was signed to help fill the void left by the departure of Framber Valdez.

Now, having seen what Imai is capable of and how he has adjusted so far to joining MLB, it is time to start talking about him as an AL Rookie of the Year favorite.

Tatsuya Imai will be a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year and could very well win it

In terms of ROY voting, Imai checks a lot of boxes. Imai plays for a team with playoff aspirations, has name recognition going back to his free agency, and he has the quality and variety of raw stuff to rack up the strikeouts needed to get voters' attention.

There are some problems with this prediction. One, pitchers generally have a tougher time breaking through in Rookie of the Year voting, although Paul Skenes did win it, and Cade Horton made a strong run in the NL last year. The other issue is the competition with the Tigers' Kevin McGonigle, Orioles' Samuel Basallo, Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage and Kazuma Okamoto, and others, all expected to be in the conversation as well.

However, we are wagering that Imai will join the recent run of pitchers coming over from Japan and finding real success in MLB. Predicting Imai to get Cy Young votes is a lot tougher given the level of competition because, well, Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, Jacob deGrom, and Houston's own Hunter Brown are really, really good.

Despite the potential headwinds and given his combination of upside and being relatively advanced compared to many other rookies, expect Imai to end up as a finalist in the AL Rookie of the Year race in 2026. As for winning the award, that is going to require a truly special season out of Imai, although he definitely has the talent to pull it off.