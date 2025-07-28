Momentum building towards Astros making strong push to trade for Twins All-Star

Houston Astros fans were understandably concerned whenIsaac Paredes landed on the IL with a hamstring injury. Now that fans know he could be out the rest of the season, they've been begging the Astros' front office to do something to fix that problem at the trade deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez would be a great fit aside from his below-average defense. Of course, half of the league is trying to trade for Suárez right now and his price tag — even as a rental — is shooting through the roof.

Another name, however, seems to be entering the fray as among the Houston's favored targets. The Athletic is reporting that the Astros are now interested in Willi Castro if the Minnesota Twins are willing to trade him at the deadline.

Astros' interest in Twins utility player Willi Castro is heating up

Castro isn't exactly the impact bat that Astros fans may be hoping for, but he would check a lot of boxes. He is a switch-hitter, which would give Houston a much-needed option from the left side of the plate. Castro is a free agent after the season, and making just $6.4 million in 2025, so the financial side of things should work out. An All-Star last year and able to play a number of positions, Castro could help as the Astros attempt to give some players some much needed rest down the stretch.

There is reason to pump the brakes, however. Castro hasn't been good defensively (-7 Outs Above Average), which could be a sign he's slowly down. He's also been a rather mediocre hitter. Only his ability to draw walks keeps him slightly above-average. Castro isn't going to hit for much power and isn't running nearly as much as he used to. Perhaps he's lost a step.

It would be great to see the Astros just go out and get any third baseman they wanted, but that's not how things go this time of year. Houston has no interest in revisiting trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals for Gold Glove infielder Nolan Arenado, and the number of reasonable options available at the deadline dwindle after that. Given Houston's needs, adding Castro at the trade deadline might be their best option.

