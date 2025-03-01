MLB insider was a bit over the top about Astros offseason, but made a great point

There are a lot of opinions out there about how the Houston Astros' offseason unfolded. For some observers, Astros GM Dana Brown did a good job navigating a difficult payroll situation and still managed to come out with an impressive roster.

But for others, the Astros front office watched a pair of franchise icons — Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker — join the list of stars who've left Houston and there's a lot of animosity attached to that.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) is in what we'll call the skeptical camp. Rosenthal recently reacted the Astros' offseason departures and questioned whether or not Houston would be able to rebound from them. Rosenthal's framing of the situation will cause some fans to quibble over his stance, but the longtime MLB insider raises a great point.

MLB insider glosses over the Astros' offseason additions, but Houston is in a tenuous spot

Obvious names like Bregman, Tucker, and Ryan Pressly are going to get all the attention from a national baseball writer like Rosenthal. However, the additions of Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes received a small amount of lip service and Cam Smith, arguably the biggest piece from the Tucker trade, was only mentioned as having very little minor league experience.

Christian Walker wanted to be a part of the @Astros environment, but is the environment going to look different than he was expecting?@Ken_Rosenthal weighs in on Fair Territory pic.twitter.com/YmepomBJxO — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 27, 2025

But Rosenthal does make one very salient point and a sobering one at that. There is a strong likelihood that the Astros will be at least a little bit worse than they were in 2024. Bregman, Tucker, and Pressly are all really good players and there is no guarantee whatsoever that the players who came in to the organization will be able to replicate that level of production. For a team that only won 88 games last year and has to fend off a reloaded Texas Rangers team, that difference could be one that costs Houston a playoff spot.

That said, Rosenthal seems to be leaving out too much context. Tucker is a great player, but he also only played in 78 games last year due to a shin injury, and the Astros found a way to survive. Walker and Paredes are All-Star level talents and Smith is as talented as any prospect in baseball. The Astros might be worse in 2024, but they also could actually be better given that first base isn't a black hole and they can actually settle on an outfield plan.

Rosenthal's skepticism is a bit over the top, but he isn't wrong about the Astros' margin for error. Houston didn't look nearly as dominant in 2024 as they have been in the past, and now they have to chart a path forward without some of the key players that made them one of the most successful teams in baseball for the last decade plus.

