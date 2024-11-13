MLB insider cites Astros as trade partner for White Sox star (but there's a problem)

The outfield is an area of concern for the Houston Astros and their fanbase heading into the 2024-25 offseason. Kyle Tucker missed half the season with an injury, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers looked like they belonged in the minor leagues (and were sent there at various points of the season), and Dana Brown was forced to turn to retread veterans like Ben Gamel and Jason Heyward in order to fill out last year's roster.

Relying on that same group heading into 2025 cannot be Houston's strategy. The Astros need to fortify their outfield with some firepower. While top prospect Jacob Melton will surely be given a shot, attaching one's hopes to a rookie with a sub-.800 OPS during his 2024 campaign in the minors would seem to be quite unwise.

And that's where former GM Jim Bowden might be on to something. Bowden, now a contributor for The Athletic, suggests that Houston makes sense as one of the teams looking to acquire Chicago White Sox star outfield Luis Robert Jr. in a trade this offseason.

MLB insider cites Astros as trade partner for White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.

There's certainly merit to the idea. Robert, when healthy, is one of the best all-around outfielders in the game of baseball. A skilled defender with plenty of pop and speed on the base paths, Robert was an All-Star in 2023 and a Gold Glove Award-winner in 2020. Robert is also under contract through 2025 with team options for both 2026 and 2027. The $18.3 million AAV is well within the Astros budget when you're talking about a top-tier outfielder.

But the problem comes when you take into account what the White Sox will be looking to receive in return. Let's face it, the White Sox are going nowhere fast, and GM Chris Getz will be looking for young, controllable talent. Chicago is also expected to put Garrett Crochet on the trade block as well in order to restock their farm system.

Luis Robert Jr. gives the @WhiteSox the lead with No. 35. 💥 pic.twitter.com/AFmA0flSgm — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2023

The one thing that Houston is lacking is top young talent. The Astros are considered by many to have one of the worst farm systems in all of baseball, and according to MLB Pipeline, have just one top-100 prospect (Melton). By the way, if the Astros were to make a play for Robert, Melton would be one of many prospects the White Sox would ask for in return.

There are also likely to be several suitors looking to land the 27-year-old outfielder. Bowden suggests that the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox could be in the mix as well, and both organizations have much deeper pipelines than the the Astros.

It wouldn't be impossible, and it's definitely something that the Astros should consider. But the Astros would be willingly sacrificing a ton of prospect capital for a player who's struggled with injuries throughout his career. Houston would be taking quite the gamble if they attempt to pry Robert away from Chicago (and outbid the Red Sox, which sounds unlikely).

