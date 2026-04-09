Mike Burrows' inability to match spring breakout will have Astros panicking

Mike Burrows was supposed to be an early Astros win. A spring story that slides neatly into April and makes everybody feel clever for buying in. Houston watched him carve through spring training without allowing a run and talked itself into the idea that maybe this was a real answer. A couple turns through the regular-season rotation, and that confidence already feels a lot shakier than it did in Florida.

And that would be manageable on its own if Hunter Brown were still there to stabilize the rotation. But he isn’t. Brown hit the injured list with a right shoulder strain, and the Astros now have to navigate at least the next few weeks without the guy who was supposed to be the rotation’s adult in the room. That changes the tone around Burrows immediately. It’s now about whether Houston can survive leaning on him more heavily than it probably wanted to this soon.

Astros have a Mike Burrows problem they cannot afford to ignore

Through his first three starts, Burrows owns a 1-2 record and a 5.63 ERA across 16 innings. The strikeout total is still decent at 15, but the traffic has been constant. He gave up five runs on nine hits in his debut against the Angels, was merely okay in a five-inning win over Boston, and then got nicked around again Tuesday at Coors Field, allowing eight hits and three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

What makes it more unsettling is that Burrows himself sounds like a pitcher searching for his delivery instead of one who has found something sustainable. After the Rockies outing, he admitted he is “a little crossfire” right now. He sounds like a guy who can’t quite find his rhythm. And when the rhythm is off for a starter who does not exactly have a huge margin for error to begin with, those spring outings begin to feel very far away.

The Astros traded for Burrows because they needed upside, but also because they needed usable rotation depth. They were betting that the version they saw in camp was close enough to real to matter. In spring, he punched out 15 over 12 2/3 scoreless innings and looked like one of the sneaky wins of the offseason. But spring breakouts only stay charming if they hold up once the games start counting.

Houston isn’t built to casually eat rotation instability, not after losing Brown. Burrows has at least gone five innings in all three starts, which matters, but there is a difference between eating innings and calming a situation down.

It’s polite to say that it’s still early. The more honest thing to say is that Burrows was supposed to make this stretch feel less dangerous, and instead, he is one of the reasons it suddenly feels that way.