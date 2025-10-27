Longtime Astros catcher positioning himself to be Joe Espada’s eventual replacement

While it appears as though Joe Espada and Dana Brown's jobs with the Houston Astros are safe for the moment, it is extremely clear that both men don't have much of a leash left. Owner Jim Crane has high expectations for the Astros every single season, and if 2026 doesn't go well, it is hard to see a world where both Espada and Brown survive. Oddly enough, a former Astros mainstay could be trying to position himself as a leading candidate if Espada ends up on the chopping block.

Martin Maldonado brought a lot to the Astros' clubhouse even as his skills left him in the later years. Even when he couldn't perform defensively anymore and his bat continued to be below average at best, Maldonado commanded the respect of coaches and teammates alike. When he ultimately decided to retire after the 2025 season, most instantly thought that he was destined to be a coach and that transition could happen very soon.

However, it feels like it is possible that Maldonado may have his eyes on a bigger prize. In Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart's piece on Maldonado's retirement linked above, he doubled down on his desire to be a manager, and one wonders if he knows that Espada could be on thin ice.

Martin Maldonado's desire to be a manager could get the Astros attention if Joe Espada falters

Now, almost every former player who becomes a full-time member of the coaching staff has at least some desire to be a manager. This is also not the first time that Maldonado has expressed an interest in being a manager, so there is a chance that he is just re-upping his previous comments now that his playing days are done.

However, Maldonado's comments are pretty telling, especially when relayed by an Astros beat writer, which provides some helpful context.

“I want to stay in the game. I just got to see whatever offer, whatever job is coming next and deliberate that with my family and see what is best for me and the family. My goal is to manage in the future. You’ve got to take it step by step.”

That doesn't sound like a guy who has his eyes on a current managerial opening, does it? Instead, Maldonado takes a longer view, talking about "whatever job is coming next" and talking about his desire to manage in general terms. Given that, don't be surprised if Maldonado ends up working with Houston in some capacity in 2026 and becomes a leading candidate to be their next manager whenever that opening happens.