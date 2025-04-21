Sunday night's nationally-televised ESPN contest between the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres was derailed in the early going, as Padres All-Star/three-time-running batting champion Luis Arraez bowled into Mauricio Dubón, covering first base, on a drag bunt to the right side.

In what looked more like a football play than any organic baseball moment, Arraez plowed directly into the body of Dubón, who was taken across the bag and into the direction of the runner by the throw, stumbling as he recovered.

Arraez stayed down for an extended period of time, terrifying fans by keeping his eyes closed and appearing to be knocked cold.

Eventually, the Astros managed to get their opponent on a cart and out of the ballpark, where he provided fans with a thumbs up gesture to confirm movement in his extremities.

Luis Arraez was carted off the field following a grisly collision at first base during Sunday’s game against the Astros.



He gave a thumbs up with his right hand as the cart drove off.



🎥 @espn

About a half-hour after the initial incident, the Padres posted a positive update to their social media accounts.

Arraez was safely transported to Houston Methodist Hospital, and though he was far from out of the woods at the time this message was sent, he was reactive and stable.

Luis Arraez has been transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. He is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 20, 2025

Arraez entered Sunday Night's action hitting .287 with three homers and a .330 OBP. This is his final year under contract with the Padres prior to entering free agency.

For now, the action has continued unabated; the Padres took a 1-0 lead shortly after the incident on a Xander Bogaerts grounder and throwing error as runners scattered. They extended that to 2-0 on a Gavin Sheets RBI single following a Manny Machado triple, all off Astros ace Framber Valdez.

Houston entered the contest at 10-10, with San Diego sitting at a surprising 15-6, the best record in baseball and ahead of the Astros' nemeses in Los Angeles. Dylan Cease, on the mound for San Diego, is a potential trade deadline candidate who could be of interest to the Astros as the season progresses.

More updates to come as they're provided.