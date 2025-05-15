Latest MLB power rankings a reminder of all that the Astros have lost this season

The Houston Astros' early-season malaise has continued far too long and is currently threatening to make 2025 a lost season for the once-dominant AL West powerhouse. Through 42 games, the club is 22-20, and although they're just one game back of the division-leading Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers and the Athletics also lurk right there alongside Houston.

The Athletic's (subscription required) latest power rankings paint a picture of an average team at best, ranking the Astros 13th overall in baseball's landscape. The team is quickly finding out that its penny-pinching ways over the offseason have cost them dearly.

Houston has seriously missed Yordan Alvarez, who remains on the IL with a strained hand muscle, and has been MIA even when healthy. On the year, Alvarez owns a .646 OPS, a far cry from his career mark of .959.

Elsewhere on the roster, deficiencies abound as the team opted to try to sell fans on the idea of threading the needle between contending and retooling, saying goodbye to stars like Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker and leaving a litany of depth issues in their wake.

The Astros' very average position in the latest MLB power ranking update shows how they're losing the season

It's not just Alvarez who has underperformed this season. Prized free-agent acquisition Christian Walker has struggled mightily with a .625 OPS through 41 games, even though Joe Espada refuses to remove him from the cleanup spot.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Jose Altuve, once the lifeblood of the Astros' success, is experiencing some serious decline as his OPS has plummeted from .915 in 2023 to .790 in 2024 to .671 so far this season, his worst mark since his rookie year back in 2011.

While Jeremy Peña and Isaac Paredes have been bright spots with the bat, the Astros overall have struggled to find sufficient depth in their lineup. Through 42 games, the team ranks 13th with a very average 101 wRC+.

Depth issues have also reared their head in the starting rotation. While Hunter Brown has been a revelation this season and Framber Valdez has been a very competent Robin to his Batman, the cast of characters beyond these two has left a lot to be desired.

Houston starters have combined for a 3.97 ERA on the season, which is 16th best in the league. While that's not terrible, the very average offensive production combined with average performance from the starters has made for a ball club that is, you guessed it, average at best.

The Astros are facing the reality that, although there are some pieces to like, their offseason moves weakened their depth in crucial areas, leaving a myriad of holes that would need to be addressed.

Unfortunately, the Astros' barren farm system won't provide the team enough assets to fill the litany of holes needed to return the club to its past dominance. Instead, Houston will need its key pieces like Alvarez, Altuve, and Walker healthy and performing like their old selves while seeing massive steps forward from youngsters like Cam Smith if they want to save their season.

That many turnarounds just isn't likely, and it might be time to get out the shovels and start throwing dirt on Houston's 2025 campaign.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill