Jose Altuve’s speedy return isn’t going to quiet doubts over Astros handling of injuries

Jose Altuve's return to the Houston Astros happened much quicker than anyone thought. The 36-year-old went down with a Grade 2 oblique strain on May 16. Typically, those are the sorts of injuries that linger for a hitter, and the average timeframe to heal is four to six weeks. Adding in time for a rehab assignment, and typically, you're looking at nearly two months for a player to return to the big league lineup.

Altuve was back in Houston's lineup on June 5 after missing just 17 games. He was swinging a bat again after just 10 days, and ultimately decided to forego a rehab stint in favor of a couple of live batting practice sessions against Astros minor league hurlers.

“He is a quick healer,” manager Joe Espada said while the 14-year veteran was still working his way back.

That might be true, but then again, this is the Astros. There's reason to believe that, at an age where most players' bodies begin breaking down, something else besides Altuve's superhuman healing powers is at work, allowing him to make such a miraculous recovery.

Astros' checkered history of managing injuries should have Jose Altuve's fast recovery called into question

The Astros fired head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall after last season's injury debacle, but the overhaul to the training staff hasn't seemed to pay any dividends, given the rash of injuries that have besieged the club again this year. That might indicate there's more than meets the eye going on here.

So while Altuve's comeback seems miraculous, the details surrounding Houston's 2025 injury woes are super important. The club misdiagnosed Yordan Alvarez's hand injury, potentially delaying his return. They also greenlit Jake Meyer's return from a calf injury very quickly, resulting in the center fielder reaggravating the malady and missing significantly more time.

Ultimately, the handling of injuries falls on Dana Brown's shoulders. While it's the trainers and doctors who evaluate the players and work with them to recover from the bumps and bruises suffered throughout the season, they answer to Brown. He's the one responsible for making the roster moves, activating players from the IL, and managing the roster as a whole.

Given that the injury woes have continued, one has to look to Brown as the common denominator. Maybe it's not directly his fault, but if there's a culture of pushing players back to action as quickly as possible, that could be a reason as to why the injury wave has continued in 2026.

Back to Altuve. It's true that some guys heal faster than others. The flipside is also true. However, given the nature of oblique injuries and his age, the story we're being sold seems more like a fairytale than a straight-up piece of nonfiction.

For example, it seemed like rushing Altuve back wasn't ideal, given how he had struggled before getting hurt and how Braden Shewmake had been playing in his absence. But then Shewmake got hurt, and suddenly Altuve was being activated just a few days later. Coincidence? Maybe, but we're feeling a little conspiratorial.

There's also a chance that Altuve's drop off prior to hitting the IL was due to him hurting and then aggravating an existing injury. That's pure speculation, but given the Astros' checkered past, it's a fair question to raise.

The bottom line is we can't trust the Astros to be transparent about injuries, to effectively recognize them, and to manage them properly. That doesn't bode well as the Astros look to get back into the playoff chase.