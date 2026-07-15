The All-Star break is a time for many to get away from the game, clear their minds, and relax before the sprint to the end of the season. But the Houston Astros have plenty on their minds as they try to navigate what happened in the first “half” of the season. And before the break even began, a national reporter delivered a gut check right out of the gate.

In USA Today’s annual second-half preview, Bob Nightengale laid out the stakes for all the contenders and pretenders in baseball. He didn’t mince words when he got to Houston. Joe Espada has to get this team to the playoffs and likely needs to play for a little while to keep his job. There were no caveats or a soft landing there. It was just a plain statement of where things stand for a manager who has been on the hot seat all season long.

The math says close, the Astros season says complicated

The Astros limped into the break at 47-51, three games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West and a game and a half back of the final Wild Card spot. On paper, that’s a team that’s still got plenty of life. They were 33-41 as recently as mid-June, but lost three of four heading into the break. They’re still in the conversation, which is why Jim Crane and Dana Brown aren’t waving any white flags. In fact, they’ve been very clear that they’re buyers, reportedly checking on outfield bats like Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak from Colorado, and have been mentioned as having interest in Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray.

Even with all that said, this team spent most of the first half looking like anything but a contender. The rotation has been a real problem, but Hunter Brown is back and something resembling Cristian Javier is too. Still, the starters have a 5.26 ERA, which is third-worst in baseball and second-worst in the American League. The offense could use a little help, but it’s been fine, ranking fourth in the American League in runs scored. An offense doing its job well and a pitching staff bleeding runs is pretty much the perfect formula for a .500 team.

That’s part of why the proclamation from Nightengale lands a little differently. This isn’t speculation regarding ownership getting antsy or anything like that. It’s a national insider stating without a stutter that missing the playoffs ends Espada’s time in the manager’s seat. This isn’t anything new.​ It just keeps circling back to the same theme about how a slow start left Espada with very little time, and each stumble along the way tightens that window further.

Of course, it’s the Astros, so we can’t forget that Espada is in the final year of his contract. Like Brown, he’s less fighting to keep his job and more fighting to get another contract. There isn’t an easy extension conversation to have here. The signs pointing to a change have been there since spring, and this is now the loudest warning.

Relative to the rest of baseball, too, it feels even sharper. We’ve already seen Rob Thomson, Alex Cora, and Carlos Mendoza lose their jobs this season. That leaves Espada as the manager under the most pressure in baseball right now. One long losing streak might cost him his job before his contract even expires That’s a different feeling for an organization that has had a lot of managerial stability during this era. They’ve only made a change when forced. But it does align with other national reporting discussing Espada’s path to return in 2027.

What’s nice about this is that it isn’t complicated. The Astros need to get better starting pitching, either from the guys they have or new guys. They need the deadline acquisitions that they’re going to make to move the needle. And they need to just keep playing the kind of baseball that got them back in the race after a brutal start. They’ve shown they can be good in chunks. But they need to be good for a longer chunk now, or else they’ll be playing for someone else next year. When the second half starts on Friday, they’ll be playing for their manager’s job, which may or may not go well. We’ll know in a couple of months.