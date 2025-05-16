Jacob deGrom just reminded the Astros of their most crucial offseason mistake

The Houston Astros were shut out by Jacob DeGrom and the Rangers on Thursday night, and the lack of left-handed bats in the lineup was a big reason why. The notoriously stingy deGrom went eight innings and didn't allow a single run to cross the plate.

Houston managed just five hits against the Rangers' ace and struck out seven times. Without slugger Yordan Alvarez in the lineup, Houston has been relegated to a team that is heavy on right-handed bats. Outside of the switch-hitting Victor Caratini and third-string catcher Cesar Salazar, the Astros don't have a single player on the active roster who swings from the left-handed hitter's batters' box.

The lack of lefties in the lineup hasn't necessarily been a huge detriment to Houston so far this season, though there's certainly an argument to be made. The Astros are currently hitting just .251/.323/.374 against right-handed pitching, and their .697 OPS ranks 21st among all major league teams. Only two teams with a winning record have struggled more against righties than the Astros — the Rangers and Kansas City Royals.

Jacob deGrom just reminded the Astros of a crucial offseason mistake

It's not as if this wasn't discussed prior to the start of the season. In fact, it was well known throughout the entire offseason that Houston was targeting a left-handed bat in free agency. That became a much bigger priority after the Astros traded All-Star outfielder — and left-handed hitter — Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

The Astros can pat themselves on the back all they'd like for having a right-handed hitting dominant lineup that can abuse the Crawford Boxes in left field, but they also play 81 games away from the friendly confines of Daikin Park.

Unfortunately for Houston, this isn't a problem that can be fixed internally. Shay Whitcomb, who's been hitting the cover off the ball down at Triple-A Sugar Land, also bats from the right side. The Astros' lone left-handed bat outside of Alvarez who's on the 40-man roster is Taylor Trammell, and he's on the injured list with a right calf strain.

If Houston wants to fix this issue, it'll have to come by way of a trade. There's no doubt that Astros GM Dana Brown is sending scouts all over the country to see who might be be a good fit, but this might have to be addressed well before the July 31st trade deadline. If deGrom's domination was any indication of what's to come, Brown needs to up the level of urgency in his pursuit of a left-handed bat.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors