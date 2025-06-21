Hunter Brown has NSFW meltdown during Astros-Angels benches-clearing incident

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels wanted to get in on the "Fight Night" theme for Major League Baseball this past week. The last few days included a benches-clearing incident with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers fans going at it with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then the Angels and Astros got in on the action on Friday night.

Let's set the scene. Hunter Brown was on the mound for the Astros, and in the third inning it seemed that the American League Cy Young Award candidate took issue with Angels' shortstop Zach Neto crowding the plate.

For Brown, the solution was simple: plunk Neto with a 95 MPH sinker on the elbow. Neto, meanwhile, was not a fan of that approach and immediately started jawing at Brown.

Benches clear between the Angels and Astros



(via @PitchingNinja)pic.twitter.com/iJhO7xtg1P — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 21, 2025

Astros and Angels benches clear, Hunter Brown totally loses control

If you double as a professional lip reader, you can tell Brown didn't exactly mince words when shouting at Neto. In fact, in true NSFW fashion, Brown made sure to let Neto know that he was not a fan of the Angels star crowding the plate. After the two had their shouting match, the benches cleared, but there were no punches thrown and all players involved remained in the game.

Truth be told, the benches-clearing incident between the Astros and Angels has become a rare sight in Major League Baseball. Sure, there has been no shortage of drama this week alone, but in this case, Brown relied on a tactic that dates far beyond this generation. If a hitter is crowding the plate, don't be afraid to throw inside and take back the zone.

Brown's first intent was likely not to hit Neto, but you know ... circumstances. After clearing their lungs, each player went about their business, and normalcy returned. No need for the charades of a brawl like what happened between the Padres and Dodgers this week.

Friday's start wasn't exactly the sharpest Brown has looked this season. In five innings of work, the right-hander gave up one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Neto, meanwhile, went hitless in his 5 plate appearances, striking out once. The Astros would go on to win the game in extra innings, but Brown's absolute meltdown was the highlight in this one.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill