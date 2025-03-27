After one of the more tumultuous offseasons in recent memory, Houston Astros fans have to be excited that Opening Day is finally arriving. The news that Cam Smith is on the Opening Day roster was exciting, but most Astros fans are very interested to see how this new look Astros roster will perform and if they can re-establish themselves as one of the best franchises in MLB.

To do that, getting off to a strong start in 2025 would be nice, but the Astros' Opening Day matchup against the Mets is going to be challenging especially now that New York has Juan Soto in their lineup. Here is how to catch the Opening Day action on Thursday, March 27.

How to watch the Astros Opening Day matchup against the Mets

Date: 3/27/25

Time: 4:10 PM EST/3:10 PM CST

Location: Daikin Park

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010

Astros fans get the true Opening Day experience this year as the first game of the season will take place at Daikin Park, so you won't have to wait to see how the new stadium branding looks if you are willing to fork over the cash to catch Opening Day in person.

Most Astros fans will have to settle to watch the game remotely, however, and Space City Home Network is going to be the primary TV option. If you have gotten rid of cable or have a package that doesn't include SCHN, we put together a handy dandy how to watch guide for 2025 that will break down the streaming options available.

For those of you out there that have to work on Opening Day, you can still follow along either on GameDay or by listening to the radio and hoping your boss(es) don't notice you have headphones in. Tuning in to KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM is going to be your safest bet, although your coverage area may warrant other options instead.

Stay tuned, Astros fans. The 2025 season is here and we'll find out soon enough if all of the changes the Astros have made this season will pay off or we are in store for a challenging season after a long period of dominance.

