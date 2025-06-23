Former top-100 prospect gets another shot as Astros demote Shay Whitcomb

Shay Whitcomb has to feel like he's on a roller coaster ride this season. The Houston Astros just optioned the infielder back to Triple-A Sugar Land in order to activate Taylor Trammell from the injured list. The former top-100 prospect had been on the IL since the season began, and will now serve as some added depth in the Astros outfield.

Whitcomb needs consistent reps, and he isn't going to find those on the active roster at the moment. Though one could argue that he belongs on the big league roster, he's been used as little more than a bench bat since being recalled to the major leagues.

Going back down to Triple-A Sugar Land will give the consistent at-bats he needs, and perhaps even give Houston a chance to showcase his talents for some teams who might be interested in Whitcomb at this year's trade deadline.

Former top-100 prospect Taylor Trammell gets another shot as Astros demote Shay Whitcomb

As for Trammell, he'll provide some extra depth for the Astros outfield. Though one could argue that Houston hardly needs an extra outfield bat at the moment, this move will likely Jose Altuve back to the infield where he'll receive an increase in starts at second base. On the season, the former MVP has 37 starts in left field and 20 at the keystone. He's appeared in eight games at second base this month.

Trammell offers Astros manager Joe Espada something the team has been lacking since Opening Day — a left-handed bat. With Yordan Álvarez still on the IL, outside of Victor Caratini and Cesar Salazar, no one in the Astros lineup bats from the left side.

Trammell, however, isn't necessarily known as a bat-first outfielder. His best offensive season came all the way back in 2022 with the Astros' AL West rival, the Seattle Mariners. That year, the speedy outfielder hit just .196 with a 101 wRC+. Trammell has a difficult time laying off pitches outside the strike zone, as evidenced by his career 37 strikeout rate in the big leagues.

It remains to be seen what Trammell's role will be for Houston, but having gone 12-for-41 at Triple-A with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI during his rehab assignment, the Astros owe it to themselves to find out if he can carve out a niche role on this year's ball club. The former Cincinnati Reds' farmhand has always been a tantalizing talent, but never put it all together. The Astros are hoping for something different this season.

