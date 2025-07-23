Former Astros star and World Series champion DFA'd by Mets

It is kind of hard to believe that reliever Chris Devenski hasn't played for the Houston Astros since 2020. Devenski burst on to the scene in 2016 with a stellar rookie. campaign followed by making the All-Star Game in 2017. Unfortunately, as is too often the case with relievers, Devenski's stock took a nose dive after those two years and now he finds his career hanging by a thread.

After needing surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow, the Astros decided to let Devenski leave in free agency where he bounced around to the Diamondbacks, Phillies, Angels, Rays, Mariners, and most recently the Mets on a minor league deal. Unfortunately for him, the journeyman's tenure in New York was cut short as Devenski was designated for assignment.

Former star Astros reliever Chris Devenski just got designated for assignment

It is a sad fall for a career that was once so promising. After posting a 2.38 ERA through the first 110 appearances of his career, his production with Houston dropped off significantly after that. Devenski's arm troubles wouldn't end there as he needed Tommy John surgery in 2021 and he hasn't been able to latch on anywhere for a full MLB season since he left the Astros.

If anything, this is a cautionary tale about the perils of relying too much on relievers. Devenski was a can't miss relief arm to start with and he became an afterthought in the blink of an eye. Houston was taught that lesson themselves with Rafael Montero's fall from grace.

However, you have to place your bets somewhere and talent often outweighs common sense. The volatility of bullpen arms didn't stop the Astros from signing Josh Hader to a mega deal after all. One just hopes that deal works out better than Devenski's career did.

