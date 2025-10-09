Former Astros manager Dusty Baker just received long overdue honor

When the Houston Astros hired Dusty Baker to be their manager back in January of 2020, the reaction was complex. Some lauded the move as a step back towards responsibility and respectability following the stain of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Others mocked the club for replacing a young, forward-thinking, and analytics-driven manager with a grizzled, old, tooth-pick-chewing relic of the past.

Baker was 70 at the time of his hire, and a baseball man through and through. The contract was originally a one-year deal with options for future seasons, and Baker quickly proved his worth. In 2022, he'd lead the Astros to a World Series title, his first as a manager, and his first ring in any capacity in 40 years.

Last weekend, Baker and his illustrious career were given a proper honor with his induction to the Negro Leagues Museum's Hall of Game during a ceremony in Kansas City.

Former Astros manager Dusty Baker gets some well-deserved recognition for his storied career

Baker's entire adult life has revolved around the game of baseball. He was just 19-years-old when he made his big league debut, and embarked on a playing career that lasted 19 years. He was a teammate of Hank Aaron and had the best seat in the house, watching from the on-deck circle, when Aaron launched No. 715. He was perched on the dugout rail when Barry Bonds broke Mark McGwire's single season home run record, too.

Throughout his career, Baker has been around greatness, both learning from it and influencing the next generation. Throughout it all, he always did it his own way.

The Astros likely don't win the World Series in 2022 if it wasn't for Baker thumbing his nose at the analytics presented to him by the front office and instead going with his gut. While the end of his tenure in Houston was defined by tensions with the organization, there's no doubt that he did good work and was the right man for the job at the time.

As hard as it may be to believe, given his advanced age at the helm in Houston, Baker was once the youngest manager in the sport. So if you wonder why he could be so stubborn at the end, remember this: over his 26 years as a manager, he racked up 2,183 wins, which is the eighth most all-time.

Combine that with 19 years as a player, and several more as a coach before he first became manager of the San Francisco Giants, Baker has logged 55 years in the majors in some capacity. In short, he's forgotten more baseball than most will ever know. Now he's being appropriately honored for it. Here's to you, Dusty!