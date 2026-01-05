Former Astros loom large in the remaining pool of free agents this offseason

The Houston Astros, through creative structuring, found a way to come away from the offseason with one of the top prizes in free agency. While the Astros are set to introduce Tatsuya Imai today, a number of their former players will define the conclusion of the offseason before spring training starts in February.

Framber Valdez, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker all remain available on the free-agent market. Not that the chances were ever strong, but Imai's arrival in Houston likely does rule out a reunion with any of those three players.

Former Houston Astros will be at the center of the conclusion to the offseason.

In many ways, this does signal that Houston may have made the right choice on all three players. In Valdez's place, the Astros now have a 27-year-old pitcher who could turn into an ace with the right development. Meanwhile, Bregman's free agency has turned into a charade, and the Astros still have Cam Smith, Isaac Paredes, and Hayden Wesneski for multiple years ahead instead of Tucker.

Framber Valdez

There's been little mention of Framber Valdez's market this offseason. The Baltimore Orioles have been the team mentioned the most, and that could be due to Mike Elias' previous time with the Astros.

While teams like the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees have a need for a starting pitcher, they haven't been mentioned for the former Astros' ace. That could be due to Valdez's profile, predicating his success on generating weak contact instead of missing bats, but the cross-up incident with Cesar Salazar certainly isn't helping his cause.

Alex Bregman

The same thing that stalled Alex Bregman's free agency last offseason appears to be returning this year. Teams haven't been in a rush ot offer Bregman that lucrative long-term contract that has alluded him, and that gives his free agency a similar feel.

A return to the Boston Red Sox feels like the likeliest of outcomes for the All-Star third baseman, but the Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks are also rumored to have interest.

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker entered the offseason with the impression of being the top position-player free agent available, but there doesn't seem to be a team willing to give him the $400M contract that was rumored throughout last season. Tucker did take home Silver Slugger honors during his stop with the Chicago Cubs in 2025, but the end of his season was plagued by a prolonged offensive slump and not available due to injury.

The Toronto Blue Jays are believed to be the favorites to sign Tucker, but in recent weeks, the New York Mets have emerged as a potential suitor.

It's a strange sight for Astros fans to see, given that all three of these free agents had successful runs in Houston, but time seems to have worked in the Astros' favor.